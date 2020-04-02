April 2, 2020

Larnaca to start aerial spraying against mosquitoes

By Jonathan Shkurko055

The Larnaca municipality will carry out aerial spraying around the salt lakes to fight mosquitoes on Saturday from 7am to 9am.

The operation will be carried out in cooperation with the forestry department and will involve the area stretching from the Kamares aqueduct to the army camp near the salt lake.

Should the weather not allow for the plan to go ahead on April 4, the municipality has announced April 9 or 10 at the same time as alternative dates.

The operation will be carried out by a special aircraft used especially for such purposes, the Air Tractor 102, which will fly at a low altitude to ensure that most of the area manages to get sprayed properly.

During the operation, the nature trail stretching from Kamares to the army camp will be closed.

 

For further information, the municipality has advised to contact the city’s health services office on 24 816559, 24 816562 or 24 816557



