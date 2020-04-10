April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Archbishop wishes for redemption from pandemic on birthday

By Gina Agapiou060

Celebrating his 79th birthday, Archbishop Chrysostomos on Friday read a wish for the redemption of the world from the coronavirus pandemic.

His birthday was celebrated with high priests and monks in the Apostolos Varnavas chapel within the archbishopric.

A prayer for the redemption of the world from the coronavirus pandemic written by Rodos bishop Kyrillos was chanted on Friday before Chrysostomos read his own wishes.

The Archbishop said he will continue to serve as long as he can, and as long God allows him to.

“We will continue to help, and we must help and we will not turn our back on anyone. This, I believe is the will of God,” he said.

The Archbishop offered everyone present a fasting treat.



Related posts

Men found with half kilo of cocaine remanded for eight days

Gina Agapiou

Supreme court upholds state appeals over pay cuts (updated)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Cancelled soccer festival launches online challenge

Annette Chrysostomou

Search ongoing for missing man

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Ombudswoman evaluates conditions at Kokkinotrimithia camp

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Paphos hospital says has enough protective gear

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign