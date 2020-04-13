April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Strovolos wants empty plots cleared by May 15

Strovolos municipality called on the owners of empty plots and fields to clear them out no later than May 15.

After the deadline, municipal crews will do the job and the landowners will be charged, it said. Also, if the clearing is not satisfactory, the same thing will happen, even if it is someone else who has dumped items there.

The charge will depend on the volume of material to be removed but it will not be less than €40 a plot.

Anyone who has machinery on their plot must move it temporarily for proper clearing , it added “otherwise the municipality will not bear any responsibility for any loss or damage”.

For more information or clarifications, interested parties can contact the cleaning service of the municipality. Tel. 22470307, ​​22470354.



