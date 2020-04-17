April 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

A warm, sunny Easter weekend

By Annette Chrysostomou010

The Easter weekend promises to be warm and sunny, though with some elevated dust levels forecast for Friday.

Temperatures will rise to 27C inland, 25 in coastal areas and 17C in the higher mountains. Some clouds may form during the day.

At night, the temperature will drop to 7C in the Troodos area, while elsewhere temperatures will range from 11 to 13C.

More clear and warm weather is expected over the weekend and on Monday, with temperatures slightly higher than average for mid-April.



