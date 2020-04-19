April 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Cyprus coping far better than many European countries in pandemic crisis

By CM Reader's View00
Commuters at Clapham North underground station REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Irrespective of what people may think on a broad range of issues, test qualities, result etc etc. we have to admit that in general from government to NGOs involved to front line staff, they are doing a pretty good job in Cyprus.

From friends I have in the UK, Holland, Belgium and Spain, Cyprus is ahead, by some margin and credit needs to be given. Yes there are deviants, that is the same everywhere sadly.

I would rather be in Cyprus just now, even under the more robust lockdown conditions. Supermarkets well stocked for certain. Very well stocked.

The M

Coronavirus: Positive cases found at supermarket and post office (Updated)



Related posts

Let’s go back to the basics on law of the sea

Alper Ali Riza

Coronavirus: Economic lessons Cyprus should learn

CM Guest Columnist

Coronavirus: loss and grief in the age of virus

Andonis Vassiliades

The government is short-changing the private sector workers

CM Reader's View

Coronavirus: Religions strangely united by the virus

Christos Panayiotides

When this is all over will the government rescind the measures?

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign