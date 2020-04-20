Coronavirus: Five new cases recorded on Monday

Five new cases of Covid-19 were announced on Monday by the ministry of health’s epidemiology team, from a total of 1,669 tests.

This brings the total number of cases on the island to 772 and is the second day in a row that the number of new cases is just a single figure.

As part of ongoing tests of 20,000 people working in the private and public sector that come into contact with others, 1,171 tests were evaluated on Monday, of which two were positive.

From a total of 236 tests carried out as part of contact tracing on already confirmed cases, two were positive.

From two tests carried out by private initiative one was positive.

Of 72 tests carried out at the lab of the Nicosia general hospital all were negative, as were 122 carried out on people who have returned from abroad. Similarly, tests carried out on people working at the island’s hospitals and health centres did not show a positive result.

As part of the government’s plan to test 20,000 people from April 11 until 4pm on Monday a total of 9,720 tests had been carried out.

The total of 772 cases includes ten from the British Bases.

Until 3pm on Monday, the Famagusta general hospital was treating 16 people, four of whom were in the ICU. All of the patients were in a stable condition and two were released.

A total of eight patients remain intubated; three in the ICU at Limassol general hospital and five in the unit at Nicosia general hospital.

Five patients were also being treated in the Nicosia ICU but were not on a ventilator.

The condition of all patients in intensive care is critical but stable.

Four other Covid patients were being treated outside the ICU in the island’s hospitals.

In the north one more case, from occupied Famagusta, was identified on Sunday, bringing the total there to 109.





