CySO and youth orchestra play Beethoven and Rachmaninoff to ease the lockdown

In the pre-corona world, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra was busy holding concerts around the island celebrating one of the most distinguished composers of all time – Ludwig van Beethoven. When the lockdown regulations put their performances on hold, the Orchestra quickly went digital sharing some of their memorable recitals, which is what they’re doing again on Saturday May 2 with Beethoven’s Symphony 7.
“Since the pandemic has deprived us of most of our Beethoven Cycle events, we would like to pay tribute to this eminent composer with a live-recorded performance of the 7th Symphony with the CySO, back in 2017, celebrating the orchestra’s 30th anniversary,” the orchestra said.
Conducted by Jens Georg Bachmann, the streaming on the Orchestra’s Facebook page at 7pm is a performance from the 2017 Kypria International Festival at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre.
“As we enter a time of renewal following Easter and the arrival of springtime, what better way to transform our spirits and minds than with the refreshing, rejuvenating and energising music of Ludwig van Beethoven’s jubilant 7th Symphony!” they say.
The Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra also continues its Facebook streaming with concerts from the past every Wednesday at 7pm and this week, on April 22, audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy one of the most technically challenging and popular opuses for piano and orchestra: Sergei Rachmaninoff ‘s 3rd piano concerto.
“The work is identified by its intense lyricism and sweeping parts while the soloist unites both the passion and virtuosity,” the Youth Orchestra said.
Along with Cypriot pianist Manolis Neophytou, known for both his sentimental sensitivity and virtuosity in his performances, the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Yiorgos Kountouris will once again captivate the audience.
The concert under the title Il Grande Concerto took place on September 24, 2018 at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre.
Beethoven’s 7th Symphony
Live-recorded performance by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra at the 2017 Kypria International Festival. 7 pm. Facebook Page: Cyprus Symphony Orchestra
Sergei Rachmaninoff ‘s 3rd Piano Concerto
Live-recorded concert by the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra with pianist Manolis Neophytou from 2018. 7pm. Facebook Page: Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra