April 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Eathquakes felt in Larnaca and Paphos

By Staff Reporter038

Two earthquakes were felt in Cyprus on Wednesday, one in the Larnaca area in the afternoon and one earlier in Paphos.

According to the geological survey department, a magnitude 3.5 quake was felt in Larnaca at 4.55pm. Its epicentre was in the sea 26 kilometres south east at a depth of 8.82km.

Around three hours earlier, a 3.2 magnitude temblor was felt in Paphos. The epicentre was in the sea 22 kilometres from Kato Paphos at a depth of 6.86km.

No injuries or damage were reported.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Relaxation measures will be reassessed every two weeks

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Six new cases, one death (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

International support for Cyprus over Turkish drilling

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Conflicting reports over missing medical supplies in north

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Complaints after foreign delivery delays spoil precious flaounes  

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: construction, retail sectors likely to be the first to reopen (Update 2)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign