April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Cablenet stands by those who really need it

By Press Release02

In the context of its Corporate Social Responsibility and fully comprehending the difficulties that some families may be facing, especially during this critical period, Cablenet is announcing that, effective immediately, it will offer free internet service to families that do not have broadband access at home.

The above offer primarily aims to give internet access to these families’ children so that they can continue to enjoy the precious gift of knowledge in its current form following the actions of the Ministry of Education and Culture for distance learning.

Specifically, our offer involves the provision of fiberpower® Internet 60M service entirely free for up to 100 homes for 12 months.

We are supported in this effort by the Ministry of Education and Culture which will also assist us in implementing this undertaking.

At this difficult time, Cablenet stands by those who need it most.

 

#HomeWithCablenet

 



Related posts

Lidl collects €40,000 for Cyprus Red Cross Society

Press Release

Novartis donates $150,000 to Cyprus Ministry of Health

Press Release

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC tops Legal 500 rankings for 2020

Press Release

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers

Press Release

‘The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’ founder helps UK Cypriot community

Press Release

Bank of Cyprus makes internet banking registration available online

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign