The EU needs a better monetary and fiscal union to survive

The EU was formed to safeguard peace after WWII and countries which joined knew that the union would develop into an economic union hence from European Economic Community (EEC) we got the European Union (EU).

The countries moved to closer economic and monetary union in order to enable trade and services without the inefficiency of different currencies as this added a lot to the cost of trade and countries like Italy, Spain and Greece, with high interest rates while trading in their own currencies, joined to have better monetary management.

No one rammed globalisation down anyone’s throats and they could have opted to stay out like the UK.
The problems arose because of the irresponsibility of politicians from these countries and not because of the EU even though the euro had some bad architecture i.e. no fiscal union!

Indeed if the EU is to progress further as an economic block in the polarised world it requires a better monetary and fiscal union. In the new world where competition between US and China (also India in coming years) the best the member states can do is to build a stronger and better EU.

Even the Greeks in their worst austerity and misery preferred the Euro and the EU than being hostage to their corrupt politicians.

So when one says that one has to be an imbecile to hand EU more sovereignty he should think again if it is wiser to hand this over to their local politicians because that is the only alternative.

Our View: EU in crisis over coronavirus recovery funding



