April 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 24 fined for holding party in in Larnaca

By Jonathan Shkurko00

On Friday night Larnaca police fined 24 people who had gathered at a friend’s house in violation of the lockdown measures in place.

Police were alerted at around 1am that a group of foreign nationals were holding a party at an apartment in the centre of Larnaca.

When they arrived they found 24 people there.

Each was fined €300 and the party was immediately interrupted.

 



