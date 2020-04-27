April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Five new cases, one more death

By Rachael Gillett076

Five new coronavirus cases and one more death were announced on Monday.

A 76-year-old man became the 20th virus-linked death. He had serious underlying health conditions.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 822, including 10 in the British bases.

Specifically, one case was found as part of the government’s strategy to test 20,000 front-line staff, three cases were people who returned from abroad recently, and one case was from a private initiative testing. In total 1,796 lab tests were carried out on Monday.

The streak of negative cases in the north continued on Monday for the tenth day with new infections announced. So far, 108 cases were detected in the north and four deaths.

“The latest results reinforce the encouraging picture of last few days,” virologist Dr Leontios Kostrikkis said after announcing the latest figures.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: All eyes on gradual lifting of restrictions

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: New measures for animal breeders after kosher slaughter plan mothballed

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: UNHCR pleased with improved living conditions of asylum seekers

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: footballers accuse clubs of trying to keep league suspended

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Petrol sales plummeted in March

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Volunteers have played an ‘invaluable’ role

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign