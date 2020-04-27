April 27, 2020

PwC’s Digital Fitness App is now available to the public

PwC’s Digital Fitness App is now available to the public The app helps users gain an in-depth understanding of contemporary tech trends and adapt to the new digital world PwC actively supports Cypriot businesses and society at large, which is still in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, by making its Digital Fitness App available to the public.

PwC actively supports Cypriot businesses and society at large, which is still in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, by making its Digital Fitness App available to the public.

The app helps users gain an in-depth understanding of contemporary tech trends and adapt to the new digital world.

The Digital Fitness App is a PwC service, which is offered to the Organisation’s clients with a fee. However, in these difficult times for all of us, PwC has decided to make the App free for everyone, at a global level, until 31 July 2020. The app offers an extensive content-rich library with learning pathways and assessments, informing and helping users gain an in-depth understanding of contemporary tech trends so that they can adapt to the new digital world and become digitally fit.

In statements, PwC’s Cyprus CEO, Evgenios Evgeniou stressed that since everything revolves around the COVID-19 crisis, it is now, more than ever, important to be able to access the content we need at any time. “Our dependence on technology has increased over the past weeks and technology will continue to help us change the way we work and live. The Digital Fitness App is part of PwC’s New World, New Skills initiative aiming to improve the skills of our people, customers and partners and prepare them for the future world of work”, he explained.

Users can download the App from the Apple App Store and Google Play, by searching Digital Fitness App and using the invite code “LRNALL”. For more information, you may the PwC website at www.pwc.com.cy.



