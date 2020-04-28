April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Body found in the sea off Akamas

By Evie Andreou0276

A body was found floating in the sea in the Akamas areas on Tuesday.

The body was reportedly found by volunteers who have been searching for a man reported missing since mid-March.

Police said the body was found in the area of Cape Arnaoutis, in Akamas but would not release more information as yet as to whether it was a man or a woman.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Archbishop to argue for conditional opening of churches

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriots plead to be allowed to cross for work

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: no danger of infection from water, official says

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: elderly woman in Paphos hospital did not die of Covid-19

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: international work safety day focus on Covid-19

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: confirmed case at Athienitis branch in Nicosia Mall

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign