April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Intercity buses wins public transport appeal

By George Psyllides00
(Christos Theodoirdes)

The company that runs intercity buses said it would continue to serve the public for another 10 years after winning an appeal against a government decision to award the contract to a different company.

Monday’s administrative court ruling follows a similar one on April 7 against awarding the Famagusta public transport contract to Malta Lines – Kapnos Airport Shuttle (MLKP), the same company that won the intercity concession.

The appeal over Famagusta was filed by the current carrier, Osea, which is a shareholder in Intercity Buses.

In a statement on Tuesday, Intercity Buses said the decision paved the way for the company to continue to provide transport services between towns until 2030.

“The service will be substantially upgraded across the board, but mainly by adding, at a first stage, 20 new European-made buses to the fleet,” the company said.

Twenty more will be added at a later stage, with the fleet reaching 65 buses, the company said.

The company that was awarded the contract by the state would have only used 45 buses, Intercity said. MLKP has won the Nicosia and Larnaca concessions.



