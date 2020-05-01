May 1, 2020

News podcast: The health and social issues faced particularly by the elderly 

By Rosie Charalambous01
Dr Marios Kyriazis

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

        • Restrictions in Cyprus are gradually being lifted, but we must still maintain social distancing, and we discuss the health and social issues faced particularly by the elderly

Also available here



