May 4, 2020

Coronavirus: EAC customer services centres to reopen on Wednesday

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The customer service centres of the electricity authority will reopen on Wednesday in line with the gradual easing of restrictive measures, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) has announced.

In all service centres special protective dividers have been installed at the point of contact with customers, and antiseptic stations are available, the EAC announcement said.

“The employees have been provided with gloves and protective masks. The safety distance of two metres and the maximum number of people who can be in the area at the same time will be meticulously observed, according to the rule of one person per eight square metres.”

Customers are urged to continue to use the electronic and telephone services for both safety and comfort.

Applications for new customers, connections, disconnections and transfers can be made via e-mail and fax.

Payments can be made by using a credit or debit card, by e-bank transfer, via direct debit and over the phone.

Relevant contact telephone numbers, e-mail addresses and fax numbers are posted on the EAC website www.eac.com.cy.



