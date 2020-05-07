May 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: six new cases announced on Thursday

By Gina Agapiou0234

The health ministry announced six new coronavirus cases on Thursday, identified from 1,774 tests.

The total number of confirmed infections in the government-controlled areas rose to 889.

Announcing the new cases, virologist and member of the health ministry’s advisory team Dr Leontios Kostrikis said three of the new cases were identified through 166 tests while tracing contacts of already confirmed cases.

One new case was identified from tests in state hospital labs while two cases identified from 33 tests from private initiative.

Scientific director at the health services organisation (Okypy) Dr Marios Loizou said that as of 3pm on Thursday, nine patients were hospitalised in the Famagusta refence hospital including one in the intensive care unit (ICU). The condition of the patients is said to be stable.

Four patients were released after they tested negative.

There are five Covid-19 patients intubated in other hospitals. One in Limassol and four in Nicosia. Their condition is critical but stable, Loizou said.

Five more confirmed cases are being treated in other hospitals.

Meanwhile, the last coronavirus patient in the north was discharged on Thursday from Nicosia hospital, leaving no active cases of the virus.

The amount of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the north remained stable at 108 since April 20 despite the increased testing.

According to the relevant authorities, the hospital unit designated to treat coronavirus patients is now empty but will remain as part of the special scheme solely to treat Covid-19 patients.

The last cases of the virus in the occupied territories were recorded on April 17. Since then, diagnostic tests have been greatly increased, with rapid tests and PCR, but no cases have been identified.

Government spokesperson Kyriacos Kousios had told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday the state is willing to allow Turkish Cypriots to cross to the south for work. All the crossings have been closed in mid-March after the pandemic outbreak on the island.



Related posts

Coronavirus: students’ union wants more buses and routes to avoid overcrowding

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: summer conscription to go ahead, with precautions

Elias Hazou

Pensioner injured when moped hit by cart in Paphos

Gina Agapiou

Elafi animal welfare awards ceremony to be hosted online

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: some repatriated Cypriot students want to return to Greece for studies

Jonathan Shkurko

Suspect in disappearance of Syrian man denies involvement

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign