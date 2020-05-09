May 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 105 booked for violating movement restrictions

By Staff Reporter00

Police said it has carried out 3,160 checks and reported 105 people for violating movement restrictions between 6pm Friday and 6am Saturday.

The bookings include pedestrians and drivers.

Police also said it conducted 481 inspections of establishments across the island without reporting any violations.

Broken down, police carried out 1,036 checks and 37 bookings in Nicosia, 662 and 32 in Limassol 409 and 11 in Larnaca, 850 and 21 in Paphos, 337 and three in Famagusta, and 217 checks with no bookings in the Morphou area.

The Nicosia HQ traffic department also conducted 91 checks and reported one individual while the rapid reaction unit did 39 without finding any offenders.



