May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Three new cases

By Peter Michael0673

Three new cases of coronavirus were announced by the health ministry on Monday, bringing the total to 901.

Earlier, the head of paediatrics at Makarios children’s hospital said a two and a half-year-old child found positive with coronavirus and suffering from Kawasaki disease appears to be improving.

The boy has been treated for the past six days at the hospital in Nicosia.

“He displays improvement in both clinical and lab findings,” head of the paediatric department Avraam Elia said.

 

 



