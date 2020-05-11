May 11, 2020

Migratory birds celebrated with Birds Connect Our World theme

A European honey buzzard

The Game and Wildlife service on Monday announced the theme for this year’s World Migratory Bird Day, is celebrated annually around the world on May 9, will be Birds Connect Our World.

The UN-led campaign, which started in 2006, aims to raise awareness of migratory birds and the importance of international cooperation to conserve them.

“World Migratory Bird Day marks the culmination of spring in Cyprus as well as in many other countries around the world,” the service said.

“Cyprus is located on the eastern migration route and every year sees millions of birds flying by in the sky on their way to areas where they will spend the summer.

“For this reason, we need to protect them, their routes and their habitats, so that they can continue their long and difficult journey,” the service said.

In an initiative taken to celebrate the event, the Game and Wildlife service in collaboration with the Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre released two European honey buzzards also known as perns in the wild.

The predatory birds had been treated at the Wildlife Care and Rehabilitation Centre and, prior to their release were fitted with GPS trackers to monitor their movements and behaviour.

The birds were released on the Akrotiri peninsula, the most important area of the island for migratory birds.



