May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Pervert jailed for 14 years for abusing four underage girls

By George Psyllides00
Larnaca Court

The Larnaca criminal court has jailed a 46-year-old man for 14 years for sexually abusing four underage girls between 2014 and 2017, it was announced on Wednesday.

According to a court announcement, an order was also issued banning the defendant for the next 20 years from working with children, or be in a place frequented by children, or is close to one.

“The offences were committed between July 2014 and August 2017 in Larnaca and they involved display and touching the defendant’s genitals, showing pornographic material and recording one of the victims in a pornographic scene,” the court said.

The man did not distribute the material to third parties.

The criminal court said it took into consideration the man’s admission, which prevented the victims having to testify before the court. “This is something recognised as a mitigating factor,” the court said.



