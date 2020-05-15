May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Illegal intervention reported at Paphos beach

By Bejay Browne00

An illegal intervention at a Paphos beach was spotted by members of the public and reported to the Paphos Greens on Friday.

Local representatives of the party visited the site in the Kerati area close to Coral Bay, immediately and found that an illegal ‘ramp’ was being created at the beach.

Following an on-the-spot visit by representatives, it was found that there was an illegal ramp to the beach,” the Greens announced adding that they were informed by the Paphos district office that no licences had been issued.

They called on the district office and and the Peyia municipality to intervene immediately for the restoration of the site and to address the complaint of illegal intervention.

Peyia councillor, Linda Leblanc, announced on a local Facebook group that she also visited the site following a heads-up from Andreas Evlavis of the Paphos Greens.

“The mayor had called the police, who were still there interrogating the developer’s workmen. Also present was an official from Paphos district office, the responsible authority for the coast,” she wrote.

She added that other developers had plans for what was left of a beautiful little bay. The department of antiquities and Peyia council are both firmly opposed to this, she said.

“Sadly, this (action) today is just the latest coastal crime, and the large developer carries on with cliff side destruction in Coral Bay.”



