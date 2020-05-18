Afrobanana + Friends festival determined to go ahead in August

With the uncertainty over how the summer months will pan out, there’s little we can look forward to right now as a question marks hang around most of the summer’s festivals. Many of the events we look forward to each year have been postponed or cancelled yet there is one festival that is currently going ahead. The Afrobanana + Friends Festival not only hopes to hold their four-day event this August but organisers are also coming up with creative ways to keep social distancing measures.
“It’s been a tough few months,” they said. “And what we need now is some good news to lift the collective spirits. So, in the hopes of giving our beautiful community something to look forward to, the AfroBanana team refuses to give up just yet. Instead we’re committing to doing everything we can to bring you a creatively adapted version of our experiential and immersive music and arts festival this summer.”
Founded during a previous crisis, AfroBanana has over the years evolved and adjusted in tune with the needs of the community. And now, a new Republic is being born, where social distancing is not only facilitated but made fun and immersive too, where health, safety and hygiene measures are addressed and adhered to.
“We’ve been cranking our creative minds into gear for our 10th anniversary celebration this year, dreaming up fun and original innovations in our mission not to deprive the island of any more culture, or leave even more creatives and artists financially unsupported.”
Many of the international acts that we scheduled for this year’s edition may not be able to join now yet the Afro team already has a backup plan in place, with acts from alternative locations ready to dazzle the audience. “Besides,” they add, “Afrobanana is never just about the music, but an overall creative experience. Although the line-up won’t be announced until the last minute, we can reveal that we’ve come up with customised social distancing costumes, a schedule of relevant workshops and larger stages to accommodate music experiences.”
The festival will take place August 13-16 in Gialia, Paphos at Val’s Place. Of course, nobody knows how the next few months will go and there is still a chance that the festival won’t go ahead. However, until that time, the guys at Afrobanana will continue to explore all potential scenarios, thinking outside the box for creative solutions that will allow this annually sold-out event to take place.
Afrobanana + Friends Festival 2020
Provisional date: August 13-16. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos