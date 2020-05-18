May 18, 2020

Arrest after man suspected of torturing fox

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Police on Sunday arrested a man suspected of torturing a fox in Pera Chorio.

The 47-year-old posted two videos on social media, one of them a fox in a metal cage.

The other one showed a hare, possibly injured in the kitchen of a house together with a hunting dog.

The man was arrested for holding the fox captive by police and members of the Game Fund.

 



