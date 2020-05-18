May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia armed robbery ends in police chase in Paphos

By Peter Michael00

Police are investigating an armed robbery outside an Ayios Dhometios bakery, where €50,000 was stolen from a security van on Monday.

According to reports, at approximately 2pm three individuals, carrying a meat cleaver, assaulted a security van driver, as he exited a bakery in the area.

The three individuals stole a bag containing €50,000 and fled.

Reports later said, a car with three individuals was chased in the Paphos area at around 4pm, near the old airport road between Kouklia and Timi.

When police spotted the vehicle, and signalled it to stop, the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee.  Police also fired warning shots at the vehicle, reports said.

During the chase, the three individuals abandoned the car, and ran away.  One was caught, while police are continuing to seek the other two.

Reports also said the bag with the money was found inside the vehicle.



Related posts

Coronavirus: President says govt will not budge on loan scheme

George Psyllides

Labour dept regulations on working in high temperatures

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Tourism ministry targeting alternative markets

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Heatwave will help slow down virus

Evie Andreou

Trial date for Napa, Larnaca attempted murders set for June 1

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Distance learning is here to stay says minister

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign