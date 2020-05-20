Coronavirus: As public prepares for freedom, cabinet discusses reopening of airports (Updated)

After two months of lockdown, curfews and SMS permits to go outside for any reason, Cyprus is set to return to normality for the most part on Thursday, barring the opening of airports and crossings, with a decision on the former at least to be announced on Friday after the president meets again with scientific advisers.

From Thursday all movement restrictions are being lifted and hairdressers, beauticians and the outside spaces of restaurants and pubs can reopen, as can parks and playgrounds, and people can have visitors to their homes visit others at their homes in groups of up to 10.

Wednesday saw staff busy at cafes, disinfecting chairs and tables in places that had been closed down since March, while beaches were also being prepared for reopening on Saturday.

Most schools will also see children returning to classes on Thursday with Covid-19 tests continuing on students and teachers, but kindergartens are to remain closed for now.

The green light for the second phase of reopening was given by the scientific team last week as confirmed cases of coronavirus have remained in single digits this month.

Each reopening will however be accompanied by hygiene and social distancing protocols for businesses and new penalties for those businesses who violate them, the government made clear this week. The same measures will be applied to churches, which can also reopen on Saturday.

With libraries, museums, archaeological and historical sites, and ports except for the disembarkation of passengers from cruise ships, opening up on June 1, all that remains will be airports and the crossing point between the two sides.

The cabinet will decide on Friday on the action plan for reopening of airports and hotels, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said on Wednesday.

President Nicos Anastasiades met with members of the health ministry’s epidemiological team on Wednesday at the presidential palace to discuss the next steps but the meeting’s main topic was the reopening of the Larnaca and Paphos airports, a key factor for the country economically, especially in regards to the return of tourists.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of transport, health, finance, labour, justice and foreign affairs, with the deputy minister for tourism.

After the meeting, Sentonas said the ministers had primarily focused on the government’s action plan for the gradual lifting of restrictive measures for flights and the reopening of airports.

Particular emphasis was also placed on the upcoming reopening of the hotels. On Monday, tourism minister Savvas Perdios said that the number of hotels that will open in the summer will depend on the information gathered by the end of May and on the protocols that will be issued by the health ministry.

The president heard the epidemiological team’s opinion on several issues concerning the action plan, including the grouping of countries, the criteria for each category of passenger landing in Cyprus and the eventual safety measures to be adopted.

“A final decision on the action plan for the reopening of the airports and of the hotels will be taken by the Council of Ministers on Friday,” Senontas said after the meeting.





