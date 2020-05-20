May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Four new cases (Updated)

By Nick Theodoulou01660
Four new cases were announced by the health ministry on Wednesday evening, the day before virtually all restrictions on movement were lifted after more than two-and-a-half months of lockdown.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 922.

The four new positive cases are a result of 1984 tests.

Three of the four cases were identified via contact tracing, in which 78 tests were carried out.

The health ministry said that these were confirmed after contact tracing at the family environment of a positive case which was detected in recent days at a school in Nicosia.

All other contacts from schools have been examined and the results returned negative.

The other positive case relates to an individual who was identified after 135 tests carried out at the public health clinics.

“The results which we are announcing today are in line with the epidemiological course which has been established in recent weeks, and as we have said, is very satisfactory,” said virologist Leontios Kostrikis.

Cyprus has remained positive and optimistic due to the low number of reported cases, even following the initial easing of the lockdown on May 4.

Hopes are high ahead of the second phase which begins on Thursday, but the government has consistently urged caution and adherence to hygiene regulations and the advice of experts.

“Tomorrow we enter the second phase of the relaxation of measures. We consider it a milestone in the effort for a full return normalcy,” Kostrikis said.



