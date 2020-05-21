Cyprus Sports Organisation outlines safety guidelines

The Cyprus Sports Organisation (CSO) has released a statement aiming to clarify some of the guidelines on sport issued by the Minister of Health this week.

The CSO and the Minister of Health stated that starting from Thursday, May 21, people may exercise in open spaces in groups of no more than 10 people.

Notably, people may exercise to better their conditioning or technical ability but not in team sports, with no contact allowed, keeping two metres apart from one another, and always in outdoor facilities such as five-a-side pitches, open football pitches, tennis courts, basketball courts, and volleyball courts.

Swimming pools are allowed to be used by a maximum of ten people at any given time. In terms of swimming facilities used by Nautical Clubs, those can only be used by athletes registered with those clubs and only if those athletes are over the age of 13.

Outdoor sports facilities can only be used to exercise without access to the locker room or other indoor facilities. All exclusively indoor sports facilities cannot be used by anyone excluding high-performance athletes. The latter have received official permission for special use of these facilities.

The CSO, alongside other sporting federations, have taken the responsibility of ensuring the above rules are being followed, since the adherence to the guidelines is pivotal to the operation of any qualifying facilities.

Any sports clubs of any kind who wish for their athletes to use any facilities must submit lists of these athletes, as well as their desired training timetables, to the CSO. In addition, they must also notify their corresponding sporting federation of any changes to their preferred training facility or timetable. Any notifications must be submitted in writing.

Each sporting federation will designate an official who will act as a bridge between itself and the CSO.

The email address to be used by federation officials to contact the CSO is the following: [email protected]

The CSO stated that any violation of the above rules and guidelines constitutes a punishable crime and the police will be made aware of any people facilitating or causing any violations.





