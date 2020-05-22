Isnotgallery open for business

May 22, 2020

After months of keeping in touch with their audience via social media, isnotgallery is open again with the exhibition Lush Art in Austere Times, that was cut short due to the lockdown, and is already planning ahead for the summer.

Even when the gallery was closed for visitors, isnotgallery owner Andros Efstathiou says it never felt shut for him as he would be in and out of the art space photographing the artwork to upload on social media as a way to maintain a dialogue with art enthusiasts.

“This was incredibly interesting because people responded very well to what I was uploading daily, sending us fascinating questions about the pieces. I can add that there were several sales through this – something that positively surprised us.”

Now, with lockdown measures lifted the gallery is welcoming people in to view the current exhibition, which features new contemporary artists. Andros reassures that all safety measures are being followed with the public able to make appointments for private viewings.

As for the future, the gallery is making several plans that are expected to take shape and form in June and July.

 

Lush in Austere Times

12th edition of the exhibition with artwork priced between €50-500. Isnotgallery, Nicosia. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 3pm-6pm. Saturday: 11am-2pm. Tel: 99-569498. www.isnotgallery.com



