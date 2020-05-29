May 29, 2020

Coronavirus: one new confirmed case announced on Friday (Updated)

By Peter Michael016

One new coronavirus case was announced by the health ministry on Friday bringing the total to 942.

The new case was confirmed from 447 tests on repatriated individuals, the ministry said.

A total of 2,363 tests were processed on Friday, including 662 from hairdressers and aestheticians, 708 from schools, 10 from retail and construction workers, 74 from contact tracing, 64 from vulnerable groups, 184 from state hospital laboratories, and 254 conducted on private initiative.

The ministry also reported as of 3pm, there were three people being treated for the virus at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.

One of the patients was in the high-dependency unit of the hospital.  One person was also discharged from the hospital earlier.

Three more patients are intubated at Nicosia General’s intensive care unit.



