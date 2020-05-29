May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain and strong winds expected later on Friday

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Rain and strong winds are expected later on Friday with the north, west and mountainous areas to be the worst affected, the met office announced.

Strong winds are also expected.

Temperatures will rise to 27C inland and near the south and east coasts, 24C in other coastal areas and 21C in the higher mountains.

The strong winds will continue into the night when temperatures will drop to 16C to 18C in most areas and 7C around Troodos.

During the weekend and on Monday it will be mostly clear but some increased clouds may lead to isolated rainfall in the afternoons inland and in the mountains.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly until Sunday, while on Monday they are forecast to rise slightly.

 



