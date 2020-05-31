May 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Parliament to resume normal operations

By Andria Kades00
Parliament moved to the Philoxenia conference centre during the week (Christos Theodorides)

Parliament is gradually returning to a sense of normalcy this week, as a series of house committees are set to convene, maintaining social distancing.

Sessions however will not be carried out in the parliament building but at the Filoxenia conference centre as it is larger and can accommodate deputies while adhering to social distancing rules.

The House finance committee is set to begin first on Monday where the finance minister is expected to outline to deputies all the new government measures to support the economy. Meanwhile the House interior committee will be discussing, with the respective minister’s presence, local authority reform.

On Wednesday, the House legal committee will be convening over the two bills aimed at increasing fines for businesses which violate coronavirus measures set by the health ministry. The bill is expected to be put to the vote on Friday’s plenum.

The House human rights, health, energy, refugee and agriculture committees are set to take convene this week too.



