June 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Sport

Cyprus Sports Organisation president outlines steps to reduce pandemic’s impact

By Source: Cyprus News Agency020
President of the Cyprus Sports Organisation Andreas Michaelides (right)

Cyprus Sports Organisation President, Andreas Michaelides, took part in a teleconference of EU sports ministers on Tuesday and spoke, among other things, of the key steps which need to be taken in order to reduce the pandemic`s negative impact, restore damage and reactivate sports economic activity.

Michaelides took part in the 2nd informal teleconference of the EU Ministers of Sports, on behalf of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth Minister, Prodromos Prodromou, an Education Ministry press release says.

Ministers discussed short-term, medium and long-term measures in order for sports to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges member states are likely to face once sports activities resume.

Michaelides outlined the four phases of gradual lifting of restrictive measures the government of Cyprus is implementing in relation with sports as well as the measures of financial support of the sector.

He highlighted the importance of collective cooperation for the recovery of sports and its resilience.

Michaelides also spoke of the key steps which should be followed, at national and international level, aiming to reduce the pandemic`s negative impact, restore the damage done and reactivate the sports sector`s economic activity, the press release concludes.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Akinci says won’t make move on Cyprus problem until mandate renewed

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Three new cases announced on Tuesday (update 2)

Peter Michael

‘Cut the cars, not the forests’

Annette Chrysostomou

Teleconference between refugees and Unhcr highlights serious issues in Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

We are entering the phase of recovery, says finance minister

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Borrell calls on Turkey to respect the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece 

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign