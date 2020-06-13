Selling Wellness: Ads now target health-beauty market

“Wellness is here to stay,” trumpets Advertising Age. The reference publication for the advertising industry notes that the category for ‘wellness’ products – in which, for example, being beautiful converges with being healthy – is now at $4.2 trillion.

The category includes products like Sweet Reason, a CBD beverage brand which tastes good and helps consumers relax or Welly, bandages and ointment in easy-to-carry tins, or Kin, a drink made with Reishi mushrooms that will help you to sleep.

Obviously the market for these products is expanding in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis – consumers have their mind on health.

“The massive change brought about by the pandemic also makes consumers re-evaluate their life priorities, giving rise to new values and spending criteria. Many of the behaviour shifts, including a focus on family or community, health and digital solutions, are expected to last a long time, even in the aftermath of the crisis,” writes market research firm Euromonitor in a study released this week.

The Euromonitor study defines how consumers expect beauty products that are also healthy: “Immunity- and energy-boosting health concepts, alongside those which support concerns related to sleep, stress and anxiety, are key beneficiaries. Digital health solutions are reinforced, and luxury wellness brands move into mental, emotional and spiritual health.”

A brand on the cutting-edge of all this is Volition: This beauty-and-wellness products producer makes, for example, a turmeric-based polish that calms and refines.

But Volition doesn’t just make products: First, it crowd-sources to ask consumers what new products they are looking for. Then, where there is sufficient support, it fills the need.

Another example is Birchbox, an e-commerce beauty site and subscription service which has an “Ingredient Conscious” shop category that features clean beauty products free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and petrochemicals — four ingredients customers are most concerned about.

Overall, the Euromonitor study shows that “risk dread” has become a driving force in consumer behaviours.

“Shopping will also be conducted largely from the home, and remote learning, gaming, cashless and proximity payments will all either ramp up or become the norm. Consumers’ mindsets will switch to reduced consumption of non-essential items and anti-ostentation, a focus on self and family and on preventative and immune health. Companies will focus on maintaining value sales as consumers find themselves in a recessionary era with reduced discretionary income,” the study comments.

But marketers should be aware that consumers are somewhat intimidated by the wellness trend, according to Mintel analyst Andrea Roble. “Self-motivation is the main barrier consumers experience in achieving health and wellness goals. Brands must rewrite the narrative on what it means to live healthy and be supportive in the process. Brands must also work to provide simple solutions for stress, anxiety, burnout or exhaustion – while encouraging happiness and building a sense of community.”

And brands are taking up the challenge. Suppose you don’t get enough sleep?

A mattress maker named Casper has launched a night light called Casper Glow. The grown-up nightlight is designed to sync with the user’s circadian rhythm and kick-start the process of falling asleep by gradually dimming the light.

Still not asleep? Casper offers CBD-filled gummies to help get you snoring.





