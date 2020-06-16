June 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two new linear parks planned for Paphos

By Bejay Browne00

A study to create two linear parks costing millions in the district of Paphos was presented by the mayor at a meeting on Monday evening.

Mayor of Paphos Phedonas Phedonos described the project as one of the most important ever seen in the district for the municipalities and communities involved, and pointed out that the project covers the needs of 70,000 inhabitants.

Phedonos said the construction plans are expected to be completed in around 30 days and the work will get underway this year. The project will be constructed in a number of phases at an estimated cost of around €10-12 million.

The project includes areas of Paphos, Geroskipou and the communities of Konia, Chlorakas, Emba and Mesoyi. The contractor and designer is Chrysanthou Architects.

The mayor explained that two natural streams that flow east and west of the city of Paphos form a natural “border” between the municipality of Paphos, the municipality of Geroskipou and the neighboring communities. They will be incorporated into the plan which will create linear parks of around 14.5 km long to be used for leisure, walking and cycling.

The project will also include children’s playgrounds, sidewalks, bicycle paths, outdoor gyms,

sports and leisure areas, small bridges, dog parks, two small cafes and may include both tennis and basketball courts, he said.

“The parks and the coastal path will create an idyllic 22 km route of which 20 km will be in front of the sea and give the public the opportunity to enjoy walks by the sea and in nature.”

The presentation took place at the Attikon”multipurpose centre and was attended by local councillors, representatives of other local authorities, the mayor of Geroskipou, the heads of the local communities, as well as competent officials.



