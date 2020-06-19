June 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Gesy: patients must wait six months before changing GP

By Gina Agapiou00

The health insurance organisation (HIO) on Friday announced beneficiaries can change their GP after six months instead of three that was allowed until June.

From October 2019 to June 2020, Gesy beneficiaries had the right to change GP three months after the date of their registration for the purposes of normalisation of the system.

According to Gesy’s website, GPs “provide primary healthcare services to the beneficiaries who are registered on their List. GPs are the initial access point and the navigators of beneficiaries”.

Beneficiaries can register to a different personal doctor through their account in the online beneficiary portal or after a visit to the doctor of their choice.

For more information call 17000 for free or [email protected]



