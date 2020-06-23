June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

By Reuters News Service01
A protestors tries to bring down the statue of Andrew Jackson

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday, scrawling “killer scum” on its pedestal and pulling on the monument with ropes before police intervened.

The confrontation unfolded in Lafayette Square, where crowds peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer were forcibly displaced three weeks ago to make way for staged photos of President Trump holding up a bible in front of a nearby church.

The thwarted effort to topple the famed bronze likeness of Jackson astride a rearing horse was the latest bid, in protests fuelled by Floyd’s death, to destroy monuments of historical figures considered racist or divisive.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter , saying that many people were arrested for the “disgraceful vandalism” in Lafayette Park and also for defacing the exterior of St. John’s Church.

“Ten years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!” he warned.

Monday’s incident began around dusk with scores of protesters, most wearing masks against coronavirus infection, breaking through a 6-foot-tall fence erected in recent days around the statute at the center of the park.

Protesters then climbed onto the monument, fastening ropes and cords around the sculpted heads of both Jackson and his horse and dousing the marble pedestal with yellow paint before the crowd began trying to yank the statute from its base.

Dozens of law enforcement officers, led by U.S. Park Police, stormed into the square, swinging batons and firing chemical agents to scatter protesters. By dark, police had taken control and outnumbered demonstrators in the immediate area.

Jackson, a former U.S. Army general nicknamed “Old Hickory,” served two terms in the White House, from 1829 to 1837, espousing a populist political style that has sometimes been compared with that of Trump.

Native American activists have long criticized Jackson, a Democrat, for signing the 1830 Indian Removal Act, which led to thousands of Native Americans being driven from their lands by the U.S. government and forced to march west, in what became known as the “Trail of Tears.” Many perished before arriving.

A few things about Andrew Jackson, the 7th U.S. president



Related posts

Iran to send black boxes from downed Ukrainian airliner to France

Reuters News Service

France “will not tolerate” Turkey’s role in Libya, Macron says

Reuters News Service

Diabetes drug may lower COVID-19 death risk in women

Reuters News Service

Religious, leisure gatherings to blame for Covid resurgence – WHO

Reuters News Service

Construction of Austrian Holocaust victims’ memorial begins

Reuters News Service

New York City police chief blames protesters for ‘worst rioting’ in years

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign