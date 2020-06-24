June 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman jailed for causing fatal car accident

By Staff Reporter00

A Paphos court on jailed a 49-year-old woman for six months on Wednesday for causing a fatal road accident in 2018.

The court also suspended the woman’s licence for one year.

The woman was the driver of a vehicle that hit an elderly woman while she was crossing a road in the village of Episkopi in November 2018. The accident occurred at around 1pm.

Myrofora Aresti, 72, was rushed to Paphos general hospital where she died five hours later.

Police said at the time that the driver of the vehicle had initially abandoned the scene but went back around half an hour later.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Post office resumes services to many countries but delays likely

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Hotel Association says ‘we have no guests!’

Andrew Rosenbaum

Pyla residents protest at crossing point after children refused entry

Evie Andreou

Cyprus government supporting tourism with VAT cut

Andrew Rosenbaum

Broad support for government’s plan to curb illegal migration

Nick Theodoulou

Old city killing was part of turf war between Indian ‘visa agents’

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign