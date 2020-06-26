June 26, 2020

Remand renewed for meth-lab suspects

By Peter Michael00
Limassol court

Limassol Court on Friday renewed a remand order for seven days for five individuals suspected of possessing drugs and raw materials that could be used to manufacture crystal meth.

The suspects, three men aged 31, 26 and 27, and two women, 35 and 23, were arrested on June 16. The court extended their remand for another seven days as police continued their investigation into what appears to be an unprecedented attempt to create a meth lab in Cyprus.

Police are still seeking a 29-year-old man in connection with the case. The suspect is also wanted in relation with the disappearance of a 31-year-old Syrian man, missing since February.

The investigator told the court on Friday that part of the investigations by the state lab has concluded and the findings show traces of substances for the preparation of drugs on evidence seized from the suspects, their homes and premises.

Three of the five suspects are not cooperating with authorities, the court hear, while two have made some claims which are being investigated.  The 31-year-old reportedly told the court he was a drug user and specifically he a user of methamphetamines.



