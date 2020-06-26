Tourism ministry launches bid for study to promote Polis and Tylliria

A tenders bid concerning a study aimed at increasing sustainable tourism to the areas of Polis Chrysochous and Tillyria and creating a tourist identity has been launched.

However, local tourism officials say it may be too little too late.

“We are ringing the emergency bell for rural areas in Paphos. Our studies show that in a few years, entire villages will have shut down as there will be no inhabitants, infrastructure or services,” the head of the Paphos regional board of tourism told the Cyprus Mail on Thursday.

He noted that while the proposed study is a ‘good idea’, it won’t offer a solution to the biggest problem being faced in these areas, which is that of urbanisation.

There is an urgent need to focus on rural Paphos and the least developed communities and now is the time for the three miniseries involved tourism, the interior and the environment, to be aligned, he said.

“Of course we are happy to see the tourism ministry make these moves. However, many areas won’t fall into this study, or those covered by the EU directive on hill resorts or mountainous areas. We are very concerned about ongoing urbanisation, this is a trend and its no-one is focusing on rural areas,” he stressed.

A competition for the engagement of services of specialist consultants and researchers, knowledgeable in the areas of sustainable tourism was announced by the deputy minister of tourism, based on the objectives of the National 2020 Strategy for Tourism.

“The study is much needed as we have made mistakes before and this will find out what went wrong and what to do in future for these two areas. Tourism is important to us and we don’t really have any. We hope to help the company chosen and consult on our opinions,” the mayor of Polis Chrysochous, Giotis Papachristofi, told the Cyprus Mail.

The results of the study and the recommendations will be utilized for the implementation of relevant actions.

The deputy minister noted, in a statement, that the overall aim is to record the current situation in the region and using the challenges and opportunities identified, propose ways to develop and promote tourism as a quality, sustainable, all-year round destination.

“As well as this study, the wider aim of the deputy ministry of tourism is to develop and promote areas that have not benefited from tourism so far, utilising their hidden treasures.”





