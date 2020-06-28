You have reached your destination

Interview with Telemachos Hassapis

GM Aphrodite Hills Property Management Ltd

How have you adapted the Holiday Residences for the post pandemic tourist season?

We did not need to create a new product to meet this season’s tourism needs. Private villas and the concept of self-catering holidays are something we developed many years ago and for which we have managed to stand out over the years.

Both the product and the quality remain at the high levels they have always been, while a multitude of activities continue to be at our guests’ disposal.

The only thing that will change this year is the thorough disinfecting of the properties in addition to the detailed cleaning, prior to each arrival. Although, we have always had our own very high standards of hygiene, this year specific protocols will be observed based on local health services guidelines.

What happens when a booking cancels?

Unfortunately, this year we have witnessed a great deal of travellers losing not only the holidays they planned so eagerly but also their money. At Holiday Residences we have not enforced any policy of ‘withholding holiday deposits’ or charging cancellation fees etc. Our intention is not to survive this unprecedented year by holding on to the money of those guests who will not come. The fact that after so many years we have managed to remain at the top of our field is due to our happy customers, which is evident from our high rate of repeat guests.

We fully understand this year’s insecurity for all travellers. Our policy is to give guests the opportunity to change their plans and transfer their vacation to another time, without any additional charge. Our terms of booking and cancellation are generally very flexible. All guests, whether they come from abroad or within Cyprus, are the reason we exist, and our respect goes out to all those who have kept us at the top for all these years.

How do you see the tourist trends this year and what is your approach?

Domestic tourism will play a leading role in the recovery of Cyprus tourism this year. Social distancing and isolation, however, will play an even bigger role.

The need for an escape is more intense than ever this year, but one that takes the customer away from the crowds. The post-pandemic traveller will need a change of scenery and be able to recharge and be ready to restart. At Aphrodite Hills Resort, our guests can retire to their private villa or apartment while choosing to share with others or not at all. With a supermarket, pharmacy and an array of restaurants within the resort, our visitors do not need to worry about stocking up or where their meals will come from, while there are also a host of activities on the doorstep to enjoy if and when they wish.

Our independent stunning villas with private pools and beautiful luxury apartments with shared pools are located among the spectacular and secluded Aphrodite Hills Resort overlooking the Mediterranean, a short distance from the beautiful town of Paphos and just a stone’s throw from the coastline and Unesco World Heritage site of Petra tou Romiou.

What is different at Aphrodite Hills Resort that a visitor cannot find elsewhere?

Alongside the extensive selection of villas and 1-2-3-4-5 bedroom apartments there is also an abundance of activity options for the whole family, for couples or a company of friends. Our guests can experience the renowned PGA National golf course, the tennis academy with the brand new padel tennis, the football academy, horse-riding and nature trails, unique opportunities for photography, cycling, indulging in the spa as well as kids club activities for children aged from six months to 12 years. Throughout the day guests can follow safe and exciting experiences. This is not forgetting the picturesque Village square in the heart of the resort, where tranquillity and social life come together.

Aphrodite Hills Resort, which has stood out and been awarded as among the best in Europe, is a beautiful destination full of life and plenty of things to do. Within the resort, however, you can withdraw at any time. Nowhere else offers the combined experiences of sociability and isolation, and at very affordable and attractive prices.

aphroditehills.com

Tel: 26 828282





