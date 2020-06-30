June 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tenders’ deadline extended for cruise facility at Kissonerga

By George Psyllides00

Following interest by international companies, the tourism ministry has extended by a month a tender deadline to find a consultant to study the potential of constructing a combined marina and cruise ship docking facility in Kissonerga in Paphos.

According to the chairman of the local chamber of commerce, the ministry said there was serious interest from international consulting companies to take part in the tender process.

Andreas Demetriades said the process was supposed to close at the end of June but a number of consultants had asked for a chance to visit the area of Potima, where the planned project will be located, to have a better idea.

Demetriades said drafting the study was expected to take nine months based on the terms. Based on the study, the government will prepare the terms and conditions for the construction and operation of the marina.

Initially, the idea was to cater for cruise ships at the port in Kato Paphos, but it was then suggested to combine the facility with the planned marina in Kissonerga, as the antiquities department said the development would have a negative impact on the archaeological environment of the area.

The marina at Potima will be designed to accommodate 1,000 boats, an excessive number, according to environmentalists.



