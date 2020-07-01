July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 502 inspections, one booked

By Annette Chrysostomou01

 

During 24 hours from Tuesday until Wednesday morning police carried out 502 inspections of premises to check for violations of health and safety measures in place due to the coronavirus.

Only one of them, a pub in Limassol, did not comply and was booked.

According to police, 31 premises were checked in Nicosia, 37 in Limassol, 174 in Larnaca, 50 in Paphos, 71 in the Famagusta region and 139 in the Morphou district.



