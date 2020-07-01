July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Authorities to screen army recruits

By George Psyllides00
National Guard conscripts

Health authorities will conduct 1,000 tests for coronavirus on conscripts joining the National Guard this month, it was announced on Wednesday.

The decision was made by the cabinet following a proposal by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

The tests will be random and will be spread across all recruitment centres.

Priority will be given to those who had not undergone testing during an education ministry programme that screened 20,000 students and school personnel.

The logistics will be assumed by the defence ministry in cooperation with he labs that will participate in the process.



Related posts

Fires set at phone installation and mast in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Wizz Air adds third plane, launches five new routes from Larnaca (with video)

Annette Chrysostomou

Revised guidelines on indoor and outdoor sports

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Young Cypriots top list of social network participation in EU

Annette Chrysostomou

Girl attacked and injured by dog in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 502 inspections, one booked

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign