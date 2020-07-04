A minute with Anastasia Uvarova, Physiotherapist

Where do you live?

In Nicosia with my family

What did you have for breakfast?

Rye bread, peanut butter and banana, coffee

Describe your perfect day

Spa, buffet lunch, swim in the sea, nap then off to party

Best book ever read?

The War Doctor, puts your life into perspective and because I love medicine

Best childhood memory?

Picking pears from the trees with my grandpa

What is always in your fridge?

Milk and eggs

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Absolute mix of all possible genres in at least eight different languages

What’s your spirit animal?

Cats. They are so awesome and soft!

What are you most proud of?

My children

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Leon The Killers, where Matilda rings the bell. Because these are the moments that can create your destiny.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Freddie Mercury

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Live Aid concert in 1985, totally!

What is your greatest fear?

Anything bad happening to my kids

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

You will speak Greek, imagine??!!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Rudeness

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Make a picnic at the seaside with my family






