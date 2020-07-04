July 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

The flight of hope – 2nd Chance Dogs

By Maria Gregory030

A couple days ago, 2nd Chance Dogs had a flight with 12 dogs to their forever homes…

2nd Chance Dogs sees light into the tunnel..

Every rescue dog needs a 2nd chance.

Find 2nd Chance Dogs on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2ndchancedogs.org

On their official website: https://www.2ndchancedogs.org/?fbclid=IwAR33V-f7D-7KLGGsqBW-7eRqn1OawF_hXHjEfoqWlOFT2R4vzxEmZMYrAzI

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/2ndchancedogsorg/?hl=en



