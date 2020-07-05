July 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Our planet

Witness the day the asteroid struck in jaw-dropping virtual reality! (360 video)

By CM Guest Columnist00

Witness the extraordinary journey of the meteor that caused the largest asteroid impact in recorded history, in an immersive VR experience that will leave you awestruck from beginning to end.

Ride with the asteroid as it barrels towards Earth, become part of its devastating impact as it breaches the planet’s atmosphere, and watch it explode over Siberia.

With breath-taking visuals this VR experience portrays the power of the universe like never before by recreating the Tunguska event just in time for Asteroid Day on Friday, June 30.

Produced by Your Discovery Science http://www.youtube.com/yourdiscoverys…



Related posts

Tornado VR experience

CM Guest Columnist

How animals see the world

CM Guest Columnist

Mars – The Red Planet 360 VR Documentary

CM Guest Columnist

15 animals that can survive the longest without food and water

CM Guest Columnist

360° rafting on Zambezi River, Zambia-Zimbabwe

CM Guest Columnist

Virtual travel to Amazon, the kingdom of forests

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign