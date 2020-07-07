July 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: One new case recorded, after travelling from Israel

By Nick Theodoulou00

One new Covid-19 case was confirmed by the health ministry on Tuesday after a total of 1,191 tests were carried out.

The new case is a result of 302 tests taken as a private initiative.

The person had arrived in Cyprus from Israel on July 2, then a category B country, and had initially tested negative.



Related posts

Man jailed for 13 years for manslaughter after body found in Nicosia street

Nick Theodoulou

Fire burns house in Nicosia village

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Spectators allowed at sporting events

George Psyllides

Public called upon to stand behind Auditor general to fight corruption

George Psyllides

Pensioner jailed for two years over drug possession

Peter Michael

Emirates SkyCargo expands network to Larnaca

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign