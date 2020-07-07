Cyprus businesses can get loans with low (subsidised) interest rates

Cyprus businesses, large and small, can obtain loans at low interest rates — the rates have been subsidised by a Finance Ministry programme provided with EU support.
Loans are available up to the amount of 800,000, under the plan which is known as the New Enterprise Interest Rate Loan Subsidy Plan.
The Plan covers loans approved from 1 March to 31 December with any of the 10 banks approved for the programme, and which concern needs of working capital and / or investments within the Republic with a maximum interest rate subsidy of four years.
In order to take advantage of the reduced-interest-rate loans, your company must be certified as a going concern as of 12 December 2019. This can be done by an approved auditor or accountant.
All sizes of companies, from Very Small, to Small, to Medium, to Large, as well as Independent Employees, may participate.
For the first two years, the interest rate subsidy will be as follows: For Very Small, Small, Medium Enterprises and Independent Employees, the subsidy will amount to 350 basis points. For Large Businesses it wil amount to up to 350 basis points.
(One basis point is equal to 1/100th of 1 per cent, or 0.01 per cent, or 0.0001).
From the third to the fourth year the interest rate subsidy will be: For Very Small, Small, Medium Enterprises and Independent Employees, the subsidy will amount to 200 basis points. For Large Businesses, it will amount to 150 basis points.
The amount of loans to self-employed workers and businesses operating in agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture may not exceed €120,000 per company operating in the fisheries and aquaculture sector or €100,000 per company. in the primary production of agricultural products.
The loan can be disbursed within six months from the date of approval of the loan by the bank. The subsidy period starts from the date of the first disbursement of the loan.
The 10 banks in the programme are: Ancoria Bank, Astrobank, Hellenic Bank, Cyprus Development Bank, Société Générale, Bank of Cyprus, RCB Bank, Alpha Bank, National Bank of Greece and Eurobank Cyprus.